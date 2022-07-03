97°F
Plane crash leaves 1 dead near Boulder City

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2022 - 12:43 pm
 
Updated July 3, 2022 - 1:09 pm
Las Vegas Police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A plane crash outside of Boulder City has left one person dead.

The crash occurred at 8:53 a.m. Sunday near U.S. Highway 95 and Spring Canyon Road, south of Boulder City, according to the Boulder City Fire Department.

First responders arrived at 9:11 a.m., and the fire department said the only person on board was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

