Plane crashed into power lines, killing pilot, officials say

A plane that crashed near Boulder City last month hit three power lines before it crashed, killing the pilot, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review)

A plane that crashed near Boulder City last month hit three power lines before it crashed, killing the pilot, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Boulder City firefighters initially responded to the crash of a Distar SunDancer glider near the U.S. Highway 95 interchange with Interstate 11 at 1:40 p.m. on Feb. 24, according to a statement from Boulder City spokesperson Lisa LaPlante and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot was the only person on board and was pronounced dead, officials said.

“Our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim,” LaPlante said at the time.

NTSB investigators found that the pilot, who has still not been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office, struck three power lines about 60 feet off the ground shortly after taking off from the Boulder City Municipal Airport.

The plane descended before it lost contact with ground officials and crashed a short time later.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.