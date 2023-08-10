Plane from Henderson lands in dry lake bed southwest of Las Vegas

A plane landed Thursday morning in a dry lake bed near Jean, according to federal authorities.

The Remos GX landed around 6:40 a.m., according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Officials said there were two people on board, and the plane had taken off from Henderson Executive Airport. The pilot reported engine issues.

There were no reported injuries.

The plane was registered to a Henderson resident, according to the online registry.

