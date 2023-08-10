86°F
weather icon Isolated Thunderstorms
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

Plane from Henderson lands in dry lake bed southwest of Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2023 - 8:16 am
 
Updated August 10, 2023 - 8:43 am
Federal Aviation Administration
Federal Aviation Administration

A plane landed Thursday morning in a dry lake bed near Jean, according to federal authorities.

The Remos GX landed around 6:40 a.m., according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Officials said there were two people on board, and the plane had taken off from Henderson Executive Airport. The pilot reported engine issues.

There were no reported injuries.

The plane was registered to a Henderson resident, according to the online registry.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal DUI crash
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal DUI crash
3
Lawsuit attempts to stop hot LA eatery from opening at new Strip resort
Lawsuit attempts to stop hot LA eatery from opening at new Strip resort
4
One ticket wins $1.58B Mega Millions jackpot, 3rd largest in history
One ticket wins $1.58B Mega Millions jackpot, 3rd largest in history
5
Las Vegas home listings drop by more than half, report shows
Las Vegas home listings drop by more than half, report shows
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
3 victims of fiery fatal crash on US Highway 95 identified
3 victims of fiery fatal crash on US Highway 95 identified
Bus rollover at Grand Canyon West leaves 1 dead, 8 injured
Bus rollover at Grand Canyon West leaves 1 dead, 8 injured
Bicycle crash with car leaves boy with life-threatening injuries
Bicycle crash with car leaves boy with life-threatening injuries
1 killed in northeast valley crash
1 killed in northeast valley crash
Firefighters to discuss apartment complex blaze
Firefighters to discuss apartment complex blaze
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Las Vegas Motor Speedway