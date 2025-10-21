Plane makes emergency landing near Las Vegas

An airplane made an emergency landing at about 9 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Interstate 15 and mile marker 82, neaer Mesquite.

Driver killed after single-vehicle crash in south Las Vegas, police say

This Henderson casino-hotel property unveils new logo as part of major renovation

Law enforcement officials respond to an emergency plane landing on Interstate 15 near Mesquite on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A small plane made an emergency landing on a highway outside of Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a social media post at 9:24 a.m. it was assisting Nevada State Police with traffic control following the emergency landing of a small plane. The landing happened at about 9 a.m. in the area of Interstate 15 and mile marker 82, near Mesquite.

“The pilot is OK” and traffic delays were expected as crews worked to assess the plane in southbound lanes, police said.

#BREAKING: We are assisting @NVStatePolice with traffic control following an emergency landing of a small plane around 9 a.m. on I-15 at mile marker 82 (near Mesquite) The pilot is ok and there will some delays as crews work to assess the plane in the southbound lanes. LVMPD… pic.twitter.com/5A6MlodCb3 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 21, 2025

A Clark County Fire Department spokesperson said the plane safely landed with only the pilot on board and that emergency crews were responding along with the Moapa Valley Fire Department.

The plane reportedly experienced engine troubles, the fire department spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.