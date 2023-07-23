Police: 3 children injured in suspected drunk driving wreck

Three children, ages 4, 5 and 6, were not wearing seat belts during the wrong-way crash and suffered serious injuries.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A suspected drunk driver caused a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning that left a 4-year-old with life-threatening injuries.

At around 10 a.m., a 2019 Jeep Compass was driving the wrong way on Hollywood Boulevard, approaching Sahara Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Jeep crashed into two vehicles, injuring all seven occupants of the three vehicles.

Three children, ages 4, 5 and 6, were not wearing seat belts in the Jeep and suffered serious injuries. Police said the 4-year-old girl’s injuries were life threatening. They were all taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

All other injuries suffered in the crash were minor, according to police.

Keavon Daniels, the 29-year-old driver of the Jeep, faces 12 charges related to the crash, including reckless driving, child endangerment, DUI and driving without a license, court records show.

Daniels is due in court Sunday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.