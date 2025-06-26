Police: Boy, 14, among 4 arrested after detective shoots 2 after being shot at

A Las Vegas police detective shot two men, injuring both, after his vehicle was shot at, police said.

Asst. Sheriff Dori Koren responds to a question during an officer involved shooting update at the Metropolitan Police Headquarters on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The location map of a recent officer involved shooting described as Asst. Sheriff Dori Koren gives an update at the Metropolitan Police Headquarters on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

One of the suspect's handguns recovered during a recent officer involved shooting described by Asst. Sheriff Dori Koren during an update at the Metropolitan Police Headquarters on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Asst. Sheriff Dori Koren gives an officer involved shooting update at the Metropolitan Police Headquarters on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Asst. Sheriff Dori Koren gives an officer involved shooting update with a location map at the Metropolitan Police Headquarters on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Asst. Sheriff Dori Koren gives an officer involved shooting update and describes one of the suspect's handguns recovered at the Metropolitan Police Headquarters on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A 14-year-old boy was among those charged following a shooting Sunday in which a police detective shot two men, injuring both, after his vehicle was shot at, police said.

The teen, who was not named by police, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, one count of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle, according to Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren.

Koren announced the additional charges during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Three other men were also arrested in connection to the shooting, which happened in the area of West Lone Mountain Road and Scott Robinson Boulevard in North Las Vegas late Sunday night.

The shooting happened while police were investigating a report of a drive-by shooting earlier that day in the 5100 block of Hickam Avenue, near North Decatur Boulevard and West Craig Road.

The three who were previously arrested are Lazavion Payne, 19, Calvin Richards, 24, and Daiveon Stone, 29. On Wednesday, Metro also released the identity of the officer who police said shot back at the suspects.

Detective Strahinja Pavlovic, 32, has been employed with Metro since 2016. He works with the Tactical Operations Division, Safe Neighborhoods Bureau, Metro said.

Koren said Wednesday that Pavlovic fired five rounds at the suspects near Lone Mountain and Robinson after his vehicle took rounds. A second Metro vehicle also was struck by the gunfire.

Richards, Koren said, suffered a gunshot wound to one of his eyes and, as of Wednesday, was in stable condition at a local hospital. Stone suffered a gunshot wound to one of his forearms, Koren said, and has since been released from a local hospital.

At around 11 p.m. on Sunday, police were following two vehicles they believed to have been involved in the shooting when shots were fired at officers, police said.

No officers were injured, police said Monday. The officer-involved shooting was Metro’s fourth this year and its first non-fatal. In 2024, the department recorded five officer-involved shootings.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.