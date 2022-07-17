Police confirm no shooting on Las Vegas Strip

Initial reports are that shattering glass startled people in the area.

A screenshot of a tweet from Metro explaining the situation at MGM on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Las Vegas police said reports of a shooting on the Strip were unfounded Saturday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., social media posts said that there was an active shooter on the Strip in the area of MGM Grand and New York-New York .

“Initial reports are a glass door shattered causing a loud noise which startled people in the valet area,” according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department around 10:40 p.m.

One person suffered minor injuries during the panic, according to Metro Lt. Aaron Lee. He said there was no evidence of gunfire and the investigation is ongoing.

The “Mad Apple” Cirque du Soleil stage show at New-York New-York halted just after 10 p.m., after a loud noise was heard outside the theater doors. The house lights immediately went up.

Sources at the theater said cast members were then hustled off stage and into their dressing rooms.

The audience reportedly “bolted” from the theater as an official said over the theater’s PA system, “We are dealing with a situation. Please bear with us.”

The cast was given an “all clear” directive at 10:30 p.m.

Videos posted on Twitter showed tourists near the hotel running away as Metro officers moved toward the casino.

Several hotels were reportedly put on lockdown, including The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and guests were told to stay away from the properties.

There was still a heavy police presence on the Strip as of 11 p.m.

Two months earlier, another false report of gunfire led to a panic on the Strip during a nighttime music festival.

The Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, at Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, was temporarily paused May 14 because of a panic in the crowd. The concert eventually resumed, though many vendors and attendees already had exited the venue.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter. Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes contributed to this report.