Police confirm no shooting on Las Vegas Strip; breaking glass caused panic

Initial reports are that shattering glass startled people in the area.

A screenshot of a tweet from Metro explaining the situation at MGM on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

A “loud bang” caused by breaking glass at the MGM Grand sent tourists on the Strip into a panic Saturday night and set social media ablaze with false reports of an active shooter.

At about 10 p.m., a person “had broken a window” in the casino’s valet area, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Branden Clarkson said at briefing shortly after midnight. “It caused a loud bang, there was a subsequent panic, thinking it was possible gunfire given the nature of what’s been happening across the nation.”

He said a person was “immediately” taken into custody and faces a misdemeanor charge of destruction of property.

One person had minor injuries after falling down during the panic, Clarkson said, but no one was transported to a hospital.

Shortly after 10 p.m., social media posts spread like wildfire, claiming there was an active shooter on the Strip in the area of New York-New York.

The “Mad Apple” Cirque du Soleil stage show at New-York New-York halted just after 10 p.m., after a loud noise was heard outside the theater doors. The house lights immediately went up.

Sources at the theater said people had run across the pedestrian bridge on the Strip connecting MGM Grand and New York-New York and “stormed” the front doors of the theater, seeking a place to hide. “Mad Apple” cast members were then hustled off stage and into their dressing rooms, instructed to lock the doors.

The audience reportedly “bolted” from the theater as an official said over the theater’s PA system, “We are dealing with a situation. Please bear with us.”

The cast was given an “all clear” directive at 10:30 p.m.

Videos posted on Twitter showed tourists running away from the hotel as Metro officers moved toward the casino.

Several hotels were reportedly put on lockdown, including The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and guests were told to stay away from the properties.

There was still a heavy police presence on the Strip as of 11:45 p.m. There were several ambulances, fire truck and police vehicles on Las Vegas Boulevard while police helicopters swirled overhead.

Two months earlier, another false report of gunfire led to a panic on the Strip during a nighttime music festival.

The Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, at Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, was temporarily paused May 14 because of a panic in the crowd. The concert eventually resumed, though many vendors and attendees already had exited the venue.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter. Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes contributed to this report.