Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred Wednesday morning in northwest Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash occurred at about 8:55 a.m. at Sun City and West Lake Mead boulevards, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

“The intersection has been closed and the Fatal Section is investigating,” police said in a statement at 11:53 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

36.2050412,-115.3222866