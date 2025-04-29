79°F
Police investigate fatal crash on I-11 near Boulder City

A traffic sign alerts drivers of a fatal crash investigation Tuesday, April 29, 2025, on Interstate 11 near Boulder City. (NDOTFastCam)
Authorities investigated a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon on the I-11 near Boulder City. (RTC Fast Cam)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2025 - 1:38 pm
 

Authorities investigated a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 11 near Boulder City.

According to the Nevada Department of Public Safety website, the crash occurred just before 12:45 p.m. on northbound I-11 at Railroad Pass Casino Road.

RTC advised that the NB I-11 was closed at Railroad Pass Casino. U.S. Highway 93 is also closed at I-11/Railroad Pass interchange, the agency said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

