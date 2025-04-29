Police investigate fatal crash on I-11 near Boulder City

‘Please come forward’: Woman shot in eye, police ask for public’s help in search for gunman

Authorities investigated a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 11 near Boulder City.

According to the Nevada Department of Public Safety website, the crash occurred just before 12:45 p.m. on northbound I-11 at Railroad Pass Casino Road.

RTC advised that the NB I-11 was closed at Railroad Pass Casino. U.S. Highway 93 is also closed at I-11/Railroad Pass interchange, the agency said.

#FASTALERT 1:24 PM, Apr 29 2025 Crash on NB I-11 at Railroad Pass Casino Rd. NB I-11 is closed at Railroad Pass Casino Rd. US-93 is also closed at I-11/Railroad Pass interchange. Use other routes. pic.twitter.com/akmzX1MBjc — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) April 29, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.