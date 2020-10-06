Police investigating after body of child found in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating after the body of a child was found in the central valley on Monday evening.
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said officers were called to the 1700 block of H Street around 5:21 p.m. No other information was immediately available.
Metro’s Abuse and Neglect detectives have assumed the investigation.
H Street is closed in both directions from Weaver Drive to Doolittle Avenue, Boxler said.
Police are advising people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.