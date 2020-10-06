89°F
Police investigating after body of child found in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2020 - 6:34 pm
 
Updated October 5, 2020 - 7:18 pm

Las Vegas police are investigating after the body of a child was found in the central valley on Monday evening.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said officers were called to the 1700 block of H Street around 5:21 p.m. No other information was immediately available.

Metro’s Abuse and Neglect detectives have assumed the investigation.

H Street is closed in both directions from Weaver Drive to Doolittle Avenue, Boxler said.

Police are advising people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

