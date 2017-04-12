Police investigating barricade situation in downtown Las Vegas

Metro responded just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to take a wanted man into custody. The man refused to leave his house, and as of 1:45 p.m. the man was still refusing to leave. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A portion of North 14th Street in downtown Las Vegas is shut down Wednesday while police attempt to arrest a man who has holed up inside a home.

Metro responded just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to a home on the 300 block of North 14th Street to take a wanted man into custody. The man refused to leave his house, and as of 1:45 p.m. the man was still refusing to leave, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A SWAT team was called in to assist, police said. Homes have not been evacuated, but a portion of the street has been closed off.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

