Police investigating shots fired inside Henderson convenience store

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are responding to a possible barricade Sunday afternoon after shots were fired during a family disturbance inside a Henderson convenience store.

No one was injured in the 3 p.m. shooting at a Henderson Speedee Mart, 401 E. Horizon Ridge Parkway, near East Mission Drive, according to Henderson Police spokesman Rod Pena. He said a woman called the police and reported a man fired a gun during a family disturbance inside the store.

Officers responded to the scene, but later relocated to a home on the 100 block of Glen Falls Avenue, about a half-mile south of the store.

Pena said about 4:30 p.m. police were unsure if the man was still armed and inside the residence or had fled elsewhere, but were treating the scene as a barricade situation.

