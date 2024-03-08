61°F
Local

Police investigating suspicious package south of airport

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2024 - 4:04 pm
 
Updated March 7, 2024 - 4:09 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a suspicious package outside a building south of Harry Reid International Airport.

The incident is on the 6600 block of Gilespie Street. Officers are conducting evacuations of the immediate area.

Metro’s armor section is responding out the abundance of precaution.

Road closures are expected near the intersection Sunset Road and Gilespie Street.

People should avoid the area, police advised.

