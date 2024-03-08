Police investigating suspicious package south of airport

Metro’s armor section is responding out the abundance of precaution.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a suspicious package outside a building south of Harry Reid International Airport.

The incident is on the 6600 block of Gilespie Street. Officers are conducting evacuations of the immediate area.

Road closures are expected near the intersection Sunset Road and Gilespie Street.

People should avoid the area, police advised.