Local

Police investigating whether homeless man’s death a homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2023 - 9:56 pm
 
Police Saturday night were investigating whether a homeless man’s death in downtown Las Vegas was a homicide.

At around 6:05 p.m., a homeless man was found dead on a pedestrian bridge in the 900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, near East Washington Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mark Lourenco.

Lourenco said homicide detectives were on scene investigating the death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

