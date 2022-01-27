Police locate woman reported missing in east Las Vegas

Police have located 44-year-old woman who was reported missing in the east valley, according to a release issued Thursday.

Photos of Erin Donnellan, 44, who has been missing since Jan. 20, 2022, in east Las Vegas. She was last seen near Bouldedr Highway and East Twain Avenue. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police have located 44-year-old woman who was reported missing in the east valley, according to a release issued Thursday.

Erin Donnellan had last been seen about 4 p.m. Jan. 20 on the 3800 block of Casa Colorado Avenue, near Boulder Highway and East Twin Avenue, according to Las Vegas police.

She is described as a about 5-foot-5 and 175 pounds. She is caucasian with a light complexion, hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey Mickey Mouse sweatshirt, blue jeans, black Sketcher shoes with white stripes and glasses.

Anybody with information about Donnellan are encouraged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111 or the missing person’s detail at 702-828-2907, during business hours, or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.