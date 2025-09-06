Police: Man dead in motorcycle versus car crash

A motorcyclist was killed late Friday in a crash with a car at East Tropicana Avenue and McLeod Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

Metro said a 2010 Honda Accord was turning left onto McLeod at about 11:25 p.m. when it crossed into the path of a 2020 Harley Davidson Lowrider S traveling east on Tropicana. The motorcycle struck the car, ejecting the rider onto the sidewalk.

The 37-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he later died. His name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

The Honda’s driver, 36-year-old Brian Vargas-Caicedo of Las Vegas, suffered minor injuries and showed signs of impairment, police said. He was subsequently booked into Clark County Detention Center.

The crash marks the 111th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. The accident remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

