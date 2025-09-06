78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Police: Man dead in motorcycle versus car crash

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
The downtown skyline is seen as as the sun sets on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase ...
Monsoon storms could resurface in Las Vegas Valley today
Lawsuit: Woman shot by security guard while leaving restaurant
Republican electors, accused in a fake elector scheme, Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael ...
Judge agrees to delay hearing in ‘fake electors’ case after Nevada cyberattack
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
North Las Vegas man killed in rollover crash on Interstate 15
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2025 - 7:37 am
 

A motorcyclist was killed late Friday in a crash with a car at East Tropicana Avenue and McLeod Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

Metro said a 2010 Honda Accord was turning left onto McLeod at about 11:25 p.m. when it crossed into the path of a 2020 Harley Davidson Lowrider S traveling east on Tropicana. The motorcycle struck the car, ejecting the rider onto the sidewalk.

The 37-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he later died. His name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

The Honda’s driver, 36-year-old Brian Vargas-Caicedo of Las Vegas, suffered minor injuries and showed signs of impairment, police said. He was subsequently booked into Clark County Detention Center.

The crash marks the 111th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. The accident remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES