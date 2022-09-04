Police officer injured in northeast Las Vegas crash

The motorcycle officer was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said in an email.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas police motorcycle officer was injured in a crash in northeast Las Vegas Saturday night.

At around 8 p.m., the officer was struck by a vehicle near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Walnut Road.

The officer was taken to University Medical Center where he is in stable condition, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said roads were closed in the area.

No further information was available.

