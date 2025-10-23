1 child dead, another injured in scooter crash, Las Vegas police say

One child was killed and another injured Thursday in a crash involving a vehicle and a scooter near Butternut Lane and Charnut Lane.

Metro sends man to ICE despite court order, ACLU says

Bystanders watch scene of a fatal crash involving a scooter and a vehicle on Oct. 23, 2025, in northeast Las Vegas. One child was killed and another was hospitalized, the Metropolitan Police Department said. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police tape near the scene of a fatal crash involving a scooter and a vehicle on Oct. 23, 2025, in northeast Las Vegas. One child was killed and another was hospitalized, the Metropolitan Police Department said. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police vehicles block off the scene of a fatal crash involving a scooter and a vehicle on Oct. 23, 2025, in northeast Las Vegas. One child was killed and another was hospitalized, the Metropolitan Police Department said. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bystanders watch scene of a fatal crash involving a scooter and a vehicle on Oct. 23, 2025, in northeast Las Vegas. One child was killed and another was hospitalized, the Metropolitan Police Department said. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police vehicles block off the scene of a fatal crash involving a scooter and a vehicle on Oct. 23, 2025, in northeast Las Vegas. One child was killed and another was hospitalized, the Metropolitan Police Department said. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A child was killed and another was injured Thursday in a crash involving a vehicle and a scooter in northeast Las Vegas, police said.

The two children were riding a scooter near Butternut and Charnut lanes, near East Owens Avenue and North Lamb Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said in an email.

One child was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, and impairment was not suspected, police said.

Police said there would be a press conference near the scene at 5:30 p.m.

The crash remained under investigation. Authorities were asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.