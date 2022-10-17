66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Local

Police respond to fatal crash

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2022 - 6:37 am
 
Updated October 17, 2022 - 7:09 am
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada State Police are responding to a fatal crash early Monday morning at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Las Vegas Boulevard was closed as authorities investigated, but is now open as of 7:05 a.m.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Barry Manilow closing in on Elvis’ Las Vegas show record
Barry Manilow closing in on Elvis’ Las Vegas show record
2
Gordon: Time for honeymoon to end for Raiders’ McDaniels
Gordon: Time for honeymoon to end for Raiders’ McDaniels
3
VICTOR JOECKS: Henderson hides crime surge from residents
VICTOR JOECKS: Henderson hides crime surge from residents
4
$300K slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
$300K slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
5
‘Mattress Mack’ bets $10M to win $72.6M on Astros
‘Mattress Mack’ bets $10M to win $72.6M on Astros
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST