Police respond to fatal crash

Nevada State Police are responding to a fatal crash early Monday morning.

Nevada State Police are responding to a fatal crash early Monday morning at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Las Vegas Boulevard was closed as authorities investigated, but is now open as of 7:05 a.m.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.