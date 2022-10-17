Police respond to fatal crash
Nevada State Police are responding to a fatal crash early Monday morning.
Nevada State Police are responding to a fatal crash early Monday morning at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road.
#FatalCrash at the intersection of Las Vegas Blvd and Blue Diamond. Two vehicles involved. Multiple Road closures in place, but traffic can get by. #LivesAreOnTheLine #SlowDown #NevadaStatePolice
— Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) October 17, 2022
Two vehicles were involved in the crash.
Las Vegas Boulevard was closed as authorities investigated, but is now open as of 7:05 a.m.
No further details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.