Police respond to fatal crash in northwest Las Vegas

Police are responding to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in northwest Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was reported at 7:31 p.m. Friday on the corner of West Cheyenne Avenue and North Soaring Gulls Drive, and fatal detectives were responding, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

