Police respond to fatal crash in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2020 - 9:20 pm
 

Police are responding to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in northwest Las Vegas.

The crash was reported at 7:31 p.m. Friday on the corner of West Cheyenne Avenue and North Soaring Gulls Drive, and fatal detectives were responding, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

