76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Police seek driver in hit-and-run that killed man in wheelchair

Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
More Stories
Jassmyne Collette-Koonce picks up her 7-month-old son from Artsy Nannies after her study sessio ...
’Make a way out of no way’: Nevada families struggle to make child care affordable
The afternoon sun light rays pierce through a metal Aliens sculpture and their craft outside of ...
Warmer-than-normal November continues Saturday in Las Vegas
C.T. Sewell Elementary School is seen on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/ ...
Trees, anyone? Giveaway set for Henderson school on Saturday
Devyn Michaels, accused of killing her on-again, off-again boyfriend Johnathan Willette, is led ...
‘Very shocking’: Mother of Henderson man killed and decapitated talks about finding body
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2025 - 10:45 am
 

A man was killed early Saturday when a vehicle struck him and fled the scene near Judson Avenue and Rigney Lane, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Police said the crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. when a westbound Toyota Tundra left its lane and hit a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair on Judson Avenue. The impact threw the wheelchair into eastbound lanes, where it collided with an oncoming 2019 Toyota Corolla.

The Pedestrian, a 39-year-old Las Vegas man, was taken to University Medical Center and later died.The driver of the Corolla, 22-year-old Hidekel Uriarte, and his passenger were not injured or impaired, police said.

The Toyota Tundra, believed to be a dark-colored model between 2015 to 2018, fled the scene.

This is the 136th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year, according to the news release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES