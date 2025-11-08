Police seek driver in hit-and-run that killed man in wheelchair

A man was killed early Saturday when a vehicle struck him and fled the scene near Judson Avenue and Rigney Lane, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Police said the crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. when a westbound Toyota Tundra left its lane and hit a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair on Judson Avenue. The impact threw the wheelchair into eastbound lanes, where it collided with an oncoming 2019 Toyota Corolla.

The Pedestrian, a 39-year-old Las Vegas man, was taken to University Medical Center and later died.The driver of the Corolla, 22-year-old Hidekel Uriarte, and his passenger were not injured or impaired, police said.

The Toyota Tundra, believed to be a dark-colored model between 2015 to 2018, fled the scene.

This is the 136th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year, according to the news release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

