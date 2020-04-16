Police seek help finding 2 missing girls last seen in south valley

Police are seeking help finding two missing juveniles last seen in the south Las Vegas Valley.

Ashuntiana Bogus, 15, and Nariah Hanson, 5. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

They might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, law enforcement says.

Ashuntiana Bogus, 15, and Nariah Hanson, 5, were last seen about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near the 10200 block of South Maryland Parkway and East Pyle in Las Vegas.

Bogus is about 6-foot-1 and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants with holes in them.

Hanson was last seen wearing a white dress with a blue and pink flower design and a red sweater.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately. It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512.

Anyone with information regarding girls and their whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

