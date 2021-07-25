100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Local

Police seek help finding man missing from east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2021 - 3:38 pm
 
Jose Duran Munoz (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Jose Duran Munoz (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help finding a missing man last seen in the east valley on Sunday morning.

Jose Duran Munoz, 18, was last seen about 6:30 a.m. near the 3600 block of Hawaii Avenue, which is near East Charleston Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95.

Munoz was wearing a red-and-blue striped shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes, according to a news release. He may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, police said.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Munoz.

Anyone with information about Munoz and his whereabouts may contact the Las Vegas police at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907 or missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Shaquille O’Neal buys Las Vegas estate for $2M
Shaquille O’Neal buys Las Vegas estate for $2M
2
Gambler hits $271K jackpot on table game at Strip casino
Gambler hits $271K jackpot on table game at Strip casino
3
Raiders win 2nd straight charity softball game against Golden Knights
Raiders win 2nd straight charity softball game against Golden Knights
4
LETTER: Vegas had better prepare for another shutdown
LETTER: Vegas had better prepare for another shutdown
5
Las Vegas developer aims for new line of rentals in hot market
Las Vegas developer aims for new line of rentals in hot market
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The bottletree's roots are sensitive to watering often and keeping the soil wet. Here, the leav ...
Young bottletree needs about 20 to 30 gallons water
By / RJ

When it is young, a bottletree needs about 20 to 30 gallons each time it is watered. But the soil shouldn’t be continuously wet six days a week. The roots need a chance to breathe after the tree is watered.