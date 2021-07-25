Police seek help finding man missing from east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help finding a missing man last seen in the east valley on Sunday morning.

Jose Duran Munoz (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Jose Duran Munoz, 18, was last seen about 6:30 a.m. near the 3600 block of Hawaii Avenue, which is near East Charleston Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95.

Munoz was wearing a red-and-blue striped shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes, according to a news release. He may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, police said.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Munoz.

Anyone with information about Munoz and his whereabouts may contact the Las Vegas police at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907 or missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

