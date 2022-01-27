Police seek help finding woman missing in east Las Vegas

Police are seeking help finding a woman reported missing in the east valley for nearly a week and who might be in need of medical assistance.

Photos of Erin Donnellan, 44, who has been missing since Jan. 20, 2022, in east Las Vegas. She was last seen near Bouldedr Highway and East Twain Avenue. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Erin Donnellan, 44, was last seen about 4 p.m. Jan. 20 on the 3800 block of Casa Colorado Avenue, near Boulder Highway and East Twin Avenue, according to Las Vegas police.

She might be in severe emotional distress, police said in a news release.

She is described as a 44-year-old woman about 5-foot-5 and 175 pounds. She is caucasian with a light complexion, hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey Mickey Mouse sweatshirt, blue jeans, black Sketcher shoes with white stripes and glasses.

Hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notice police immediately.

Anybody with information about Donnellan are encouraged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111 or the missing person’s detail at 702-828-2907, during business hours, or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

