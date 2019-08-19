Police seek missing Boulder City man who might have dementia

William Jones, who goes by Bill, was last seen about 9 a.m. wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans, according to the Boulder City Police Department.

William (Bill) Jones (Boulder City Police Department)

Police are searching for a 68-year-old man who went missing Monday morning in Boulder City.

William Jones, who goes by Bill, was last seen about 9 a.m. wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans, according to the Boulder City Police Department. Jones is about 6 feet tall and 145 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

Jones might be suffering from dementia, police said, and might not know where he is.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact Boulder City police at 702-293-9235.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.