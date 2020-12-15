Police seek public’s help finding missing 75-year-old woman

Anyone with information regarding Mary Redman and her whereabouts can call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3111 or its Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907.

Mary Redman (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are asking the public’s help in finding a missing 75-year-old woman who might be in need of medical assistance.

Mary Redman was driving her red Buick Encore with Nevada license plate 796C27 in the Las Vegas area, according to a Las Vegas police news release. She did not return home, and family members have not been able to get into contact with her.

Redman is 5-foot-5, 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at 9 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information regarding Redman and her whereabouts can call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3111 or its Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907 between the hours of 7 a.m and 4 p.m.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.