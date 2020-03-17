Police urge online, telephone report filing whenever possible

In response to mounting concerns over public exposure to COVID-19, Metro police are urging citizens to use online services to report certain crimes or obtain police records, or to use telephone reporting where it applies.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Citizens are discouraged from visiting the Metro’s normally busy Records and Fingerprint Bureau and its area commands.

Instead, those who need to report a crime can do so by visiting www.LVMPD.com and clicking on the “Online Services” tab. If the incident occurred within Metro’s jurisdiction and meets the following criteria, a report can be filed online:

— no suspect information, including no video of the incident;

— lost, damaged or stolen items valued at less than $4,000;

— no crimes against a person (battery, assault, robbery, larceny from a person, etc.);

— no stolen vehicles, guns or bikes;

— no burglaries to a structure (auto burglaries can be taken online);

— no identify theft;

— and no auto collisions.

Requests for traffic reports, crime reports, backgrounds, and arrest reports can also be made online and delivered in some cases by email, U.S. mail or picked up in person at the location selected.

Many crimes that are not emergency related can be reported by calling Metro’s nonemergency number at 702-828-3111.

Documents such as homicide, sexual assault, child abuse/neglect, dead body and fatal traffic collisions reports require other forms prior to being released. These reports may take longer and must be picked up at Records and Fingerprint Bureau, 400 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., Building C.