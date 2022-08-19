96°F
Police use pepper spray to break up Valley High School fight

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2022 - 5:36 pm
 
Clark County School District Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
School police used pepper spray to break up a fight at Valley High School on Thursday.

Principal Kimberly Perry-Carter said two students got into an altercation after school and Clark County School District police tried to break up the quarrel and disperse a crowd.

Officers warned that they would use pepper spray but students did not comply.

“As a result, several students who were in the immediate area were possibly affected by the spray and were treated by medical staff on site,” Perry-Carter said in a message to families.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

