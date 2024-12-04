Police: Vegas is a resource ‘hub’ for homeless people

The number of resources available makes Las Vegas a “hub” that has attracted unhoused people from other states to the valley, police say.

Tina Jasper, general manager of Emerald Suites Convention Center, asks a question during the Metropolitan Police Department First Tuesday event at South Central Area Command at 4860 Las Vegas Blvd. S. in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police officers listen during the Metropolitan Police Department First Tuesday event at South Central Area Command at 4860 Las Vegas Blvd. S. in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police officer Lio Garcia talks about homeless outreach resources during the Metropolitan Police Department First Tuesday event at South Central Area Command at 4860 Las Vegas Blvd. S. in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The number of homeless people living in Las Vegas grew this year and may continue to do so, police said.

There are nearly 8,000 unhoused people in Las Vegas as of this year, according to Metropolitan Police Department officer Baron Bybee. “This is the highest we’ve ever had,” Bybee said.

Bybee works on Metro’s Homeless Outreach Team, recently renamed the Hope and Outreach Team. He said the team’s main focus is not arrests. Instead, it’s outreach. But connecting people with services takes time and multiple contacts.

If someone does choose to seek help, there are resources in the Las Vegas Valley for them to turn to, Bybee explained at a public event dedicated to Metro’s outreach initiatives Tuesday morning.

The number of resources available makes Las Vegas a “hub” that has attracted homeless people from other states to the valley, Bybee said, adding that the team has received calls from people planning to travel in to the city for this reason.

Bybee said he expects this trend to continue as Los Angeles prepares to clear encampments ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games. He said Las Vegas is the biggest, closest place to find resources.

Hope and outreach

Homelessness is an issue that has impacted Bybee personally.

“My cousin passed away while he was homeless here on the streets,” he said. “Homelessness can affect anyone.”

When possible, officers on the team try to direct people to shelters and other resources throughout the valley.

Directing people to much needed resources is something that property manager Tina Jasper, who came to learn more about Metro’s initiatives, said she frequently does in her own day-to-day work.

Jasper said that from her role in the community, she can see the impact these resources can have on people.

“As a property manager, we just don’t stop there. We’re social workers, we’re investigators,” Jasper said.

Guiding people towards help is nothing new for Jasper. “They don’t want to be homeless,” she said.

While more people may continue to travel to Vegas’ streets in search of these same resources, Bybee said his team is also helping people exit homelessness.

Since 2018, Metro has contacted more than 50,000 unhoused people. Nearly 16,000 accepted help, and nearly 3,000 have found homes, Bybee said, adding that he expects to hit this landmark number in the very near future.

