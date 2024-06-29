Police: Woman found dead on road in suspected homicide

A woman was found dead on the road near an east Las Vegas Valley intersection in what the Metropolitan Police Department has called a suspected homicide.

At around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Metro officers found an unresponsive woman on the road at East Yuma Avenue and South Frank Street, police said. Medical personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Responding officers, believing she may have been the victim of a homicide, requested the Metro Homicide Section, officials said.

In the course of their investigation, police said they discovered that the woman had been arguing with an unknown person in an SUV while she was on the hood of the car.

The SUV abruptly stopped several times, and the woman fell off and hit her head on the road, police said, adding that the SUV fled the scene.

Metro asks anyone with any information about the incident to contact the LVMPD Homicide section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

If callers wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.