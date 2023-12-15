Postal Service shares deadlines for mailing holiday cards, packages

“This week, up until Saturday, the 16th, will be the busiest mailing and delivery week for the Postal Service,” said Terry Mullins, the Las Vegas plant manager.

Aureoia Garcia, a USPS employee, sorts packages at a distribution center less than two weeks before Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

In the busiest week of the year, the U.S. Postal Service ramped up production at its local facilities to keep up with the bigger load of packages.

“So this week, up until Saturday, the 16th, will be the busiest mailing and delivery week for the Postal Service,” Terry Mullins, the Las Vegas plant manager, said late Thursday. “We have shipping deadlines, which are the 16th of December for first-class greeting cards and letters and ground advantage packages, Dec. 18 for priority mail and Dec. 20 for priority mail express.”

Mullins said the Postal Service has installed more than 300 new machines in plants nationwide since 2021, which expanded its capacity for sorting more than 700 million packages a day.

While the Postal Service has more machines, Mullins said that did not affect hiring. She said the Las Vegas post offices have never had any issues with hiring.

“We always have a good turnout for any kind of job postings that we have,” Mullins said.

As she loaded packages onto a machine to separate them, Kim Lopez said working a few hours of overtime is standard during the peak season.

Lopez said the Postal Service takes care of workers during the busy season. She said she makes sure to stay hydrated while at work and bring snacks for long days.

“It gets really crazy, since everybody is doing their shopping,” Lopez said. She said they regularly deal with “heavier loads for more hours.”

