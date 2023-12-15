57°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Postal Service shares deadlines for mailing holiday cards, packages

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2023 - 9:32 am
 
Aureoia Garcia, a USPS employee, sorts packages at a distribution center less than two weeks be ...
Aureoia Garcia, a USPS employee, sorts packages at a distribution center less than two weeks before Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Marcos Guerra, a USPS employee, sorts packages at a distribution center less than two weeks bef ...
Marcos Guerra, a USPS employee, sorts packages at a distribution center less than two weeks before Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal).
USPS employees sort packages at a distribution center less than two weeks before Christmas on W ...
USPS employees sort packages at a distribution center less than two weeks before Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal).
USPS employees sort packages at a distribution center less than two weeks before Christmas on W ...
USPS employees sort packages at a distribution center less than two weeks before Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Terry Mullins, Las Vegas USPS plant manager, oversees a USPS distribution center less than two ...
Terry Mullins, Las Vegas USPS plant manager, oversees a USPS distribution center less than two weeks before Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Marcos Guerra, a USPS employee, sorts packages at a distribution center less than two weeks bef ...
Marcos Guerra, a USPS employee, sorts packages at a distribution center less than two weeks before Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Terry Mullins, Las Vegas USPS plant manager, oversees a USPS distribution center less than two ...
Terry Mullins, Las Vegas USPS plant manager, oversees a USPS distribution center less than two weeks before Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Aureoia Garcia, a USPS employee, sorts packages at a distribution center less than two weeks be ...
Aureoia Garcia, a USPS employee, sorts packages at a distribution center less than two weeks before Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Terry Mullins, Las Vegas USPS plant manager, oversees a USPS distribution center less than two ...
Terry Mullins, Las Vegas USPS plant manager, oversees a USPS distribution center less than two weeks before Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Kim Lopez, left, and Aureoia Garcia, USPS employees, sort packages at a distribution center les ...
Kim Lopez, left, and Aureoia Garcia, USPS employees, sort packages at a distribution center less than two weeks before Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Kim Lopez, left, and Aureoia Garcia, USPS employees, sort packages at a distribution center les ...
Kim Lopez, left, and Aureoia Garcia, USPS employees, sort packages at a distribution center less than two weeks before Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Kim Lopez, left, and Aureoia Garcia, USPS employees, sort packages at a distribution center les ...
Kim Lopez, left, and Aureoia Garcia, USPS employees, sort packages at a distribution center less than two weeks before Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal).
USPS employees sort packages at a distribution center less than two weeks before Christmas on W ...
USPS employees sort packages at a distribution center less than two weeks before Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

In the busiest week of the year, the U.S. Postal Service ramped up production at its local facilities to keep up with the bigger load of packages.

“So this week, up until Saturday, the 16th, will be the busiest mailing and delivery week for the Postal Service,” Terry Mullins, the Las Vegas plant manager, said late Thursday. “We have shipping deadlines, which are the 16th of December for first-class greeting cards and letters and ground advantage packages, Dec. 18 for priority mail and Dec. 20 for priority mail express.”

Mullins said the Postal Service has installed more than 300 new machines in plants nationwide since 2021, which expanded its capacity for sorting more than 700 million packages a day.

While the Postal Service has more machines, Mullins said that did not affect hiring. She said the Las Vegas post offices have never had any issues with hiring.

“We always have a good turnout for any kind of job postings that we have,” Mullins said.

As she loaded packages onto a machine to separate them, Kim Lopez said working a few hours of overtime is standard during the peak season.

Lopez said the Postal Service takes care of workers during the busy season. She said she makes sure to stay hydrated while at work and bring snacks for long days.

“It gets really crazy, since everybody is doing their shopping,” Lopez said. She said they regularly deal with “heavier loads for more hours.”

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him Instagram @writermark2.

MOST READ
1
World’s 1st gluten-free fast-food chain to open in Las Vegas
World’s 1st gluten-free fast-food chain to open in Las Vegas
2
2023 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
3
2023 NFR Las Vegas 7th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 7th go-round results
4
CARTOONS: What Republicans really want for Christmas
CARTOONS: What Republicans really want for Christmas
5
Fontainebleau’s first guests impressed by casino’s art, decor
Fontainebleau’s first guests impressed by casino’s art, decor
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Retiring Henderson police detective John Williams, visits the grave of unidentified teen ...
Trailblazing Henderson police detective dies
By / RJ

“He served the Henderson Police Department with Honor and Distinction and positively impacted all those who worked with him,” police Chief Hollie Chadwick told the the Las Vegas Review-Journal in a statement, noting that she had the privilege of working with the detective.

More stories
Grateful for 3rd lane? I-15 into California sees smaller traffic backups
Grateful for 3rd lane? I-15 into California sees smaller traffic backups
F1’s aftermath: When will everything get back to normal?
F1’s aftermath: When will everything get back to normal?
These halls are decked: Christmas guide shows decorated local homes
These halls are decked: Christmas guide shows decorated local homes
Las Vegas weather in 2023: Big July heat, above-normal rainfall
Las Vegas weather in 2023: Big July heat, above-normal rainfall
Good chance for rain for some F1 events
Good chance for rain for some F1 events
School in northwest Las Vegas Valley evacuated
School in northwest Las Vegas Valley evacuated