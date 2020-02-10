Power cut to about 1K NV Energy customers across valley

Five scattered power outages knocked out power to about 1,000 NV Energy customers early Monday.

(Review-Journal file photo)

Five scattered power outages knocked out power to about 1,000 NV Energy customers early Monday.

It appears the outages were not weather related, according to the NV Energy outages website.

In terms of customers, a pole fire shortly after 1 a.m. near West Sahara Avenue and Highland Drive put 713 customers in the dark. Power was expected to be restored about 5:15 a.m.

An outage caused by damage to NV Energy equipment about 1:15 a.m. near Alta Drive and Valley View Boulevard cut power to 185 customers.

Three other outages involved less than a dozen customers each.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@review-journal.com or at 702-383-=0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.