Power cut to about 1K NV Energy customers mostly restored

Five scattered power outages knocked out power to about 1,000 NV Energy customers early Monday.

Power was mostly restored by 4:15 a.m.

It appears the outages were not weather related, according to the NV Energy outages website.

In terms of customers, a pole fire shortly after 1 a.m. near West Sahara Avenue and Highland Drive put 713 customers in the dark.

An outage caused by damage to NV Energy equipment about 1:15 a.m. near Alta Drive and Valley View Boulevard cut power to 185 customers.

Three other outages involved less than a dozen customers each.

