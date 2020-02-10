Power cut to about 1K NV Energy customers mostly restored
Five scattered power outages knocked out power to about 1,000 NV Energy customers early Monday. Most power was back on by 4:30 a.m.
Five scattered power outages knocked out power to about 1,000 NV Energy customers early Monday.
Power was mostly restored by 4:15 a.m.
It appears the outages were not weather related, according to the NV Energy outages website.
In terms of customers, a pole fire shortly after 1 a.m. near West Sahara Avenue and Highland Drive put 713 customers in the dark.
An outage caused by damage to NV Energy equipment about 1:15 a.m. near Alta Drive and Valley View Boulevard cut power to 185 customers.
Three other outages involved less than a dozen customers each.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@review-journal.com or at 702-383-=0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.