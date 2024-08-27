98°F
Power outage affecting 1.8K NV Energy customers reduced to 263

NV Energy's headquarters building at 6226 West Sahara Avenue as seen on July 24, 2020. (Michael ...
NV Energy's headquarters building at 6226 West Sahara Avenue as seen on July 24, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2024 - 1:38 pm
 
Updated August 27, 2024 - 2:56 pm

About 1,800 NV Energy customers were without power in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

The outage began shortly after 1 p.m. and is centered on North Fort Apache and Elkorn roads.

The outage website does not list an estimated restoration time nor does it give a possible cause.

By 2:45 p.m., there were two outages in the area affecting 263 homes.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

