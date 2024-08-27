Power outage affecting 1.8K NV Energy customers reduced to 263
The outage began shortly after 1 p.m. and is centered on North Fort Apache and Elkorn roads.
About 1,800 NV Energy customers were without power in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday afternoon.
The outage website does not list an estimated restoration time nor does it give a possible cause.
By 2:45 p.m., there were two outages in the area affecting 263 homes.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.