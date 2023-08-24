Power restored for Mount Charleston residents, but more storms expected

Crews from NV Energy have restored power to the remaining areas of Old Town and Echo in Kyle Canyon, the company said in a release Thursday.

A rock truck is soon to be towed after spilling its load along Kyle Canyon Road below Mount Charleston as the remnants of tropical storm Hilary move through the region on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Crews from NV Energy have restored power to the remaining subdivisions of Mount Charleston, just ahead of another monsoon.

All residents of Old Town and Echo in Kyle Canyon had power as of Thursday morning, according to a release from NV Energy. Power and water were turned off Monday to about 150 residents after Tropical Storm Hilary dumped eight inches of rain over the weekend.

“In the coming days, crews will remain in the area, making sure that power continues to flow and that our infrastructure is secure and running as intended,” NV Energy wrote in the release. “We will continue work to remove vegetation, trees and branches that pose a threat to our lines or other equipment.”

Anyone still without power can contact the company at 702-402-5555.

Nevada Department of Transportation wrote in a statement Thursday that they did not know when Kyle Canyon Road would reopen after chunks of road washed away in the storm. State route 158, also known as Deer Creek Road, which connects Lee Canyon and Kyle Canyon roads, also sustained “significant damage.”

“We are currently in talks with contractors about performing emergency repairs and our maintenance crews are out in full force shoring up roads wherever possible and installing temporary barrier rails where needed,” wrote NDOT spokesperson Justin Hopkins.

Emergency vehicles and residents of the subdivisions can use the roads, Hopkins wrote.

Another storm is expected to roll over the Spring Mountains Thursday afternoon, dropping about a half-inch of rain, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Berc. There is a smaller chance of storms in Henderson beginning around 2 p.m.

“The more likely scenario is we’ll see more storms up in the mountains,” Berc said. “I can’t rule out some in the valley too.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.