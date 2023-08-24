Power restored for Mount Charleston residents, NV Energy says
Crews from NV Energy have restored power to the remaining areas of Old Town and Echo in Kyle Canyon, the company said in a release Thursday.
Tropical Storm Hilary had destroyed parts of roads and knocked out electricity and water for many of the mountain’s residents.
“In the coming days, crews will remain in the area, making sure that power continues to flow and that our infrastructure is secure and running as intended,” the company said. “We will continue work to remove vegetation, trees and branches that pose a threat to our lines or other equipment.”
