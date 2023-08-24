88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

Power restored for Mount Charleston residents, NV Energy says

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2023 - 9:27 am
 
A rock truck is soon to be towed after spilling its load along Kyle Canyon Road below Mount Cha ...
A rock truck is soon to be towed after spilling its load along Kyle Canyon Road below Mount Charleston as the remnants of tropical storm Hilary move through the region on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Crews from NV Energy have restored power to the remaining areas of Old Town and Echo in Kyle Canyon, the company said in a release Thursday.

Tropical Storm Hilary had destroyed parts of roads and knocked out electricity and water for many of the mountain’s residents.

“In the coming days, crews will remain in the area, making sure that power continues to flow and that our infrastructure is secure and running as intended,” the company said. “We will continue work to remove vegetation, trees and branches that pose a threat to our lines or other equipment.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
A’s owner: Relocation application done; team will lose $40M this year
A’s owner: Relocation application done; team will lose $40M this year
2
Zamir White’s role with Raiders hinges on Josh Jacobs’ decision
Zamir White’s role with Raiders hinges on Josh Jacobs’ decision
3
Allegiant asks passengers to show up 3 hours before departure
Allegiant asks passengers to show up 3 hours before departure
4
The Sphere – Everything you need to know
The Sphere – Everything you need to know
5
Millennials priced out of Las Vegas real estate, report says
Millennials priced out of Las Vegas real estate, report says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Mount Charleston healing from Hilary; no timeline on restoring roads
Mount Charleston healing from Hilary; no timeline on restoring roads
‘Ice is a big need right now’: Mount Charleston residents cope with damage
‘Ice is a big need right now’: Mount Charleston residents cope with damage
Chance of rain Thursday could slow Mount Charleston recovery process
Chance of rain Thursday could slow Mount Charleston recovery process
Tracking Hilary: Mount Charleston seeing flooding, Death Valley breaks record
Tracking Hilary: Mount Charleston seeing flooding, Death Valley breaks record
‘It was pretty wild’: Mount Charleston feels Hilary’s wrath; valley spared
‘It was pretty wild’: Mount Charleston feels Hilary’s wrath; valley spared
NV Energy customers lose power after storms hit valley
NV Energy customers lose power after storms hit valley