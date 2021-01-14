Powerball jackpot grows to $640M after Wednesday’s whiff

The next Mega Millions drawing — with its $750 million jackpot — is Friday.

Hundreds line up outside of the Prime Valley Lotto Store as people wait to buy the Mega Million and the Powerball lottery tickets, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 in Primm. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The $550 million dollar question: Did anyone win Powerball on Wednesday night?

The free answer: nope.

No one matched the five numbers and Powerball for the $550 million jackpot. The next drawing is Saturday, when the jackpot will be worth $640 million.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 4, 19, 23, 25 and 49. The Powerball was 14.

The next Mega Millions drawing — with its $750 million jackpot — is Friday. A single winner would have the cash option of $550.6 million.

The closest store near the Las Vegas Valley selling lottery tickets is the Primm Valley Lotto Store on the Nevada-California border. The store is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas along Interstate 15.

Nevada does not participate in the multistate lottery drawings. The Primm location is officially located in Nipton, California.

Nevada joins Utah, Alabama, Alaska and Hawaii in not offering Mega Millions or Powerball.

