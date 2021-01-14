48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local

Powerball jackpot grows to $640M after Wednesday’s whiff

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2021 - 9:44 pm
 
Hundreds line up outside of the Prime Valley Lotto Store as people wait to buy the Mega Million ...
Hundreds line up outside of the Prime Valley Lotto Store as people wait to buy the Mega Million and the Powerball lottery tickets, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 in Primm. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The $550 million dollar question: Did anyone win Powerball on Wednesday night?

The free answer: nope.

No one matched the five numbers and Powerball for the $550 million jackpot. The next drawing is Saturday, when the jackpot will be worth $640 million.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 4, 19, 23, 25 and 49. The Powerball was 14.

The next Mega Millions drawing — with its $750 million jackpot — is Friday. A single winner would have the cash option of $550.6 million.

The closest store near the Las Vegas Valley selling lottery tickets is the Primm Valley Lotto Store on the Nevada-California border. The store is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas along Interstate 15.

Nevada does not participate in the multistate lottery drawings. The Primm location is officially located in Nipton, California.

Nevada joins Utah, Alabama, Alaska and Hawaii in not offering Mega Millions or Powerball.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Vaccinations begin for those 70 years old, older in Clark County
Vaccinations begin for those 70 years old, older in Clark County
2
COVID-19 wave prompts Las Vegas hospital to issue ‘disaster’ alert
COVID-19 wave prompts Las Vegas hospital to issue ‘disaster’ alert
3
Daniel Negreanu slices $286K off deficit to Doug Polk
Daniel Negreanu slices $286K off deficit to Doug Polk
4
Reopening plan for Clark County schools dramatically scaled back
Reopening plan for Clark County schools dramatically scaled back
5
AR contact lens wins CES’ Last Gadget Standing competition
AR contact lens wins CES’ Last Gadget Standing competition
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST