Local

Powerball numbers drawn for $550M jackpot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2023 - 3:29 pm
 
Updated September 13, 2023 - 8:24 pm
A Powerball lottery ticket is seen at a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill., Tuesday, Oct. 25 ...
A Powerball lottery ticket is seen at a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

With nearly two months since one of the national lottery jackpots reached the billion-dollar range, the Wednesday Powerball drawing offered a top prize at least halfway there with a $550 million jackpot, $266 million for a lump sum.

The winning numbers were 22-30-37-44-45 with a Powerball of 18.

It will take about two hours to determine any winners.

In was July 19 when a tiny neighborhood store in downtown Los Angeles not far from skid row sold the winning ticket for a Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion, the sixth-largest prize in U.S. history and the third-largest in the history of the game.

The winner has not been made public.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot — no matter the size — are near 1 in 292.2 million. Chances of taking home Mega Millions’ top prize are even lower, at about 1 in 302.6 million.

One winner in Florida won the $1.58 billion Mega Millions drawing in early July, the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Tickets for each lottery cost $2 with an option to multiply any prize except the jackpot.

Contact Marvn Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

