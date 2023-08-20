67°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

Preparations made for flooding possibilities in Moapa area

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 20, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
Flood damaged vehicles are seen next to debris, on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014, at Warm Springs in ...
Flood damaged vehicles are seen next to debris, on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014, at Warm Springs in the Moapa Valley. Flooding and debris closed Interstate 15 in both directions on Saturday morning but has since been reopened, according to Nevada Highway Patrol. (Bizu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Flood damaged bulldozer, car and pickup truck are seen on Andy Shakespear's driveway, on Saturd ...
Flood damaged bulldozer, car and pickup truck are seen on Andy Shakespear's driveway, on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014, at Warm Springs in the Moapa Valley. Flooding and debris closed Interstate 15 in both directions on Saturday morning but has since been reopened, according to Nevada Highway Patrol. (Bizu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Some Moapa area residents likely recall the 2014 flooding from the remnants of another hurricane.

Thunderstorms spawned by Hurricane Norbert dumped as much as 4 inches of rain in two hours Sept. 8, 2014, in the rural Moapa area northeast of Las Vegas.

That created flooding on the reservation and washed out a stretch of Interstate 15 between Las Vegas and Salt Lake City.

Hopefully, Hilary won’t deliver a repeat.

The Nevada Army National Guard has deployed high-water vehicles to the area to be prepared for what Hilary might drop.

Clark County officials have been preparing for possible flooding in the northeast part of the county.

“Our Public Works Department has a fair amount of equipment in the north county area which includes Moapa, Logandale, Overton and the tribal lands to help deal with public safety impacts caused by the storm, and full coordination is going on with all agencies supporting storm efforts,” Clark County spokeswoman Stacy Weiling said in an email.

Equipment and staffing can be shifted throughout the county, depending on where the needs may be, she said.

The Moapa Valley Fire District has sand and sandbags available for residents to pick up in preparation for possible flooding.

The Moapa Valley Recreation Center off Highway 168 in Moapa also is ready to be an evacuation center if needed.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas airport canceling flights ahead of Hurricane Hilary
Las Vegas airport canceling flights ahead of Hurricane Hilary
2
Las Vegas weather agency loses radar on eve of Hilary’s arrival
Las Vegas weather agency loses radar on eve of Hilary’s arrival
3
Hilary, now a Cat 1, still packs a punch for Sunday arrival in US
Hilary, now a Cat 1, still packs a punch for Sunday arrival in US
4
Hard Rock closer to construction of guitar-shaped hotel on Strip
Hard Rock closer to construction of guitar-shaped hotel on Strip
5
Ready for Hilary? Find out how to prepare in Southern Nevada
Ready for Hilary? Find out how to prepare in Southern Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Best Hilary advice: Hunker down, make smart decisions
Best Hilary advice: Hunker down, make smart decisions
Billy Walters, the ‘Michael Jordan of sports betting,’ tells all in book
Billy Walters, the ‘Michael Jordan of sports betting,’ tells all in book
What other top sports bettors, bookmakers say about Billy Walters
What other top sports bettors, bookmakers say about Billy Walters
Homeless woman shot, killed Saturday night, police say
Homeless woman shot, killed Saturday night, police say
What are they hiding? AG’s office delays response to records requests
What are they hiding? AG’s office delays response to records requests
Penn, Wynn surprise sports-betting industry with their moves
Penn, Wynn surprise sports-betting industry with their moves