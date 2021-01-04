Primm I-15 traffic heavy as many wait to leave Las Vegas for California

Traffic was heavy on Interstate 15’s southbound lanes Monday morning near Primm as it appears some tourists chose to wait until the last minute to leave Las Vegas and head back to California.

Heavy traffic headed southbound on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Primm. (RTC Fast camera)

Traffic cameras showed slow-moving traffic throughout the area on I-15 southbound as the New Year holiday weekend officially came to a close. The slow going continued from over the weekend when there were delays reported on both Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday afternoon, there was a 14-mile traffic backup on southbound I-15 near the Nevada-California border as commuters headed back to the Golden State. There were also delays reported on Saturday.

Traffic volume was slow at the border during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic but the volume has been steadily increasing since June, eventually eclipsing 2019’s total in October.

