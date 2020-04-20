Project Marilyn donates hygiene products to nonprofits

Project Marilyn continues to serve women in need and Inspirada residential community starts a flower planting project.

Project Marilyn founder Wendi Schweigart, left, and Alyson Martinez, Las Vegas Rescue Mission clinical director stand with donated feminine products to be added to hygiene kits assembled by nonprofits. (Project Marilyn)

Taosies and Artyom Acosta with Echo, their Great Dane, participate in Inspirada's spring flower planting project. (Inspirada)

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people in the community who are in need of food, services and support. Here are stories about people who are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong.

Nonprofit donates feminine products

Project Marilyn continues to give back to the Las Vegas Valley community during the pandemic.

The nonprofit, which provides feminine supplies to women and teens in need, has donated over 20,000 maxi pads to local organizations so the items can be included with hygiene kits.

As part of the national Alliance for Period Supplies, sponsored by U by Kotex, Project Marilyn found itself with a surplus after receiving a large donation of maxi pads.

Project Marilyn distributes monthly bags with tampons, pads and hygiene wipes to shelters and other agencies. In response to the pandemic, founder Wendi Schweigart said the nonprofit had to shift gears and distribute the pads in bulk.

“They aren’t doing any good sitting in my warehouse,” Schweigart said.

Donations were given to Care Complex, the Salvation Army and the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, with 7,000 boxes going to Share Village.

Schweigart, who recently dropped off bags at the Hoving Home, said the charity is at a point where it can still serve the community and help women get the products they need.

“It is something that is very overlooked and it is still coming pandemic or not,” she said.

To support the nonprofit, visit projectmarilyn.com.

— Madelon Hynes

Housing community hosts planting project

Inspirada in Henderson has launched a spring flowers planting project for residents.

Residents who sign up will receive a small pot, soil, seeds, cultivator and a small garden stake delivered to their doorstep. Families can then share photos of themselves planting their pots at facebook.com/InspiradaNV.

“Although everyone is keeping their distance and avoiding large gatherings, that’s no reason why we can’t celebrate this wonderful time of year when flowers are in bloom,” said Megan Conklin, lifestyle director for the Inspirada Community Association.

For more information, visit inspirada.com or call 702-260-7939.

— Madelon Hynes

Local tech company donates to school fund

To assist Clark County School District students in need of Chromebooks for distance learning, Las Vegas-based software company NS8 recently donated $10,000 to the district’s Technology Fund.

“Our goal is for all students in Clark County to be active participants in the distance learning curriculum as soon as possible,” NS8 CEO Adam Rogas said.

— Madelon Hynes

Submit stories of kindness to Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com or on Twitter and Instagram @jannainprogress or to Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com