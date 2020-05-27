Propane tanks may have exploded in Pahrump fire early Wednesday

Nye County authorities were trying to determine what caused a large structure fire in the county early Wednesday.

Nye County authorities were trying to determine what caused a large structure fire in the county early Wednesday.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters were called to a multi-structure and vehicle fire at a property on Shady Lane, just east of David Street, in Pahrump just after midnight. Authorities said no injuries were reported but several explosions were heard, prompting evacuation of nearby residences.

Community members posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page that the explosions were believed to be propane tanks and that there had been a fire at the property before.

No injuries were reported. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue was investigating to determine a cause.

