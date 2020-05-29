Protest on Strip begins after unarmed black man’s death in Minnesota — LIVESTREAM

Protesters took to the Las Vegas Strip on Friday in one of many demonstrations that have occurred in the U.S. since a black man died in Minneapolis police custody.

Protesters with Black Lives Matter took to the Strip on Friday afternoon to protest the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Protesters with Black Lives Matter took to the Strip on Friday afternoon in one of many demonstrations that have occurred in U.S. cities since a handcuffed black man died in Minneapolis police custody on Monday.

The event, billed as a “march for justice, march for peace,” was planned for 2 p.m. at the Miracle Mile Shops. A flyer said organizers were seeking justice for George Floyd and Regis Korchinski.

Floyd, 46, died after officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck while Floyd lay handcuffed on the ground. Three other Minneapolis officers were at the scene after a local grocery store called police to report that a man had tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.

Floyd was unarmed, and a video that captured his arrest shows him pleading with officers, saying he couldn’t breathe. All four officers were fired from the department, and Chauvin was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Protests have happened throughout U.S. cities since Floyd’s death, with some demonstrations sparking violence, looting and fires.

On Thursday night, demonstrators set fire to a police station in Minneapolis that officers had abandoned.

In Las Vegas on Thursday night, a peaceful group of protesters was seen on the Strip carrying signs with messages such as “We Still Can’t Breathe” and “Being Black is Not a Threat.”

On Friday, before the march started, Las Vegas police officer Alejandra Zambrano said officers regularly assigned to the area would be available if needed.

“We respect everyone’s right to peacefully assemble, and we monitor any and all events that occur on the Strip,” Zambrano said.

Korchinski, 29, fell to her death from her Toronto apartment’s balcony after she called police for help, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Police said they responded to the apartment four minutes after they received a “frantic” call reporting an assault, CBC reported. The officers found Korchinski, her brother and her mother in the hallway outside the apartment, and “words were exchanged” before Korchinski went into the apartment to use the restroom, the family’s lawyer told CBC.

Korchinski’s brother said he saw multiple officers follow his sister into the apartment and his sister yelled out, “Mom help,” multiple times before she died, CBC reported.

Nevada law enforcement leaders on Thursday distanced their agencies from the Minneapolis officers’ actions.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Clark County’s top police officer, wrote on Twitter: “The death of Mr. Floyd is deeply disturbing. The officers’ actions and inaction are inconsistent with the training and protocols of our profession and the LVMPD. I can assure you the LVMPD will strive each day to continue to build your trust.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Glenn Puit and Alexis Egeland contributed to this report.