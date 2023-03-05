56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

Raiders make vows: Bride posts photos of Waller-Plum wedding

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2023 - 8:21 pm
 
Updated March 4, 2023 - 8:49 pm
Aces guard Kelsey Plum and Raiders tight end Darren Waller and were married Saturday in Las Veg ...
Aces guard Kelsey Plum and Raiders tight end Darren Waller and were married Saturday in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal files photos)

Members of Las Vegas sports royalty were busy getting hitched on Saturday.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller and Aces guard Kelsey Plum got married Saturday in Las Vegas, with the bride posting wedding photos on Instagram.

Also on Saturday, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was marrying longtime girlfriend Rachel Washburn.

The Clark County clerk’s office shows Waller and Plum applied for the marriage license on Jan. 22. The online bridal website theknot.com also shows that the couple had an online registry under their names.

They have been dating since last year.

Plum played a key role in the Aces winning the WNBA championship last year while averaging 20.2 points and 5.1 assists per game. She has been with the Aces since 2017, when she was selected first overall when the organization was still in San Antonio.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA draft out of Washington is also the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I women’s basketball with 3,397 points. She also won a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in women’s 3×3 basketball and with Team USA at the

Waller has been with the Raiders since 2018 when they plucked him off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad. He has since risen to become one of the best tight ends in the NFL, with his best season coming in 2020 when he had 107 catches for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns.

Crosby was drafted by the Raiders in 2019 and is regarded as one of the best pass-rush ends in the NFL. In four seasons, Crosby has 37.5 sacks.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Mark Davis’ mansion may look very familiar to Raiders fans
Mark Davis’ mansion may look very familiar to Raiders fans
2
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
3
Raiders season tickets increase for some next season
Raiders season tickets increase for some next season
4
The morning Tina Tintor and Raiders star Henry Ruggs crossed paths
The morning Tina Tintor and Raiders star Henry Ruggs crossed paths
5
Maxx Crosby opens up to ESPN about battle with alcohol, drugs — VIDEO
Maxx Crosby opens up to ESPN about battle with alcohol, drugs — VIDEO
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Raiders, Aces stars to tie the knot in Las Vegas this weekend
Raiders, Aces stars to tie the knot in Las Vegas this weekend
Another Raider joins team’s wedding flurry
Another Raider joins team’s wedding flurry
Las Vegas law firm sues NFL, Raiders
Las Vegas law firm sues NFL, Raiders
With trade proposal in place, Carr has a decision to make
With trade proposal in place, Carr has a decision to make
How should Raiders replace Derek Carr? Not with Aaron Rodgers
How should Raiders replace Derek Carr? Not with Aaron Rodgers
Raiders report: Josh Jacobs discussing long-term deal with team
Raiders report: Josh Jacobs discussing long-term deal with team