Rain continues in Las Vegas Valley

As Las Vegas Valley residents head to the caucuses on Saturday, they should expect some rain in the desert, the National Weather Service said.

Caucusgoers and volunteers try to escape the rain before the Nevada caucus at Palo Verde High School begins on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Rain pours down in Las Vegas at Valley View Boulevard and Meadows Lane, Saturday afternoon, Feb. 22, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rain pours down in Las Vegas at on U.S. Highway 95 near Valley View Boulevard, Saturday afternoon, Feb. 22, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A small crowd seeks shelter from the rain while waiting to take part in the Nevada Democratic caucuses at Sunrise Mountain High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (David Ferrara/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clouds can be seen rolling through the valley at Spencer Street and Windmill Lane on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Scattered showers were expected throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As Las Vegas Valley residents head to the caucuses on Saturday, they should expect some rain in the desert, the National Weather Service said.

“It’s already started and it’s going to continue to be scattered through the day,” meteorologist Jenn Varian said about the rain Saturday morning.

Caucusgoers should expect more scattered rainstorms, as well as possible thunderstorms and lighting strikes throughout the day, the weather service said.

Varian said the weather service already recorded a lightning strike in the Spring Mountains early Saturday.

As of about 10:15 a.m., shortly after caucus doors were expected to open, the Regional Flood Control District’s website reported widespread rain of less than an inch across the valley.

The central valley and Summerlin area saw about 0.04 of an inch, while portions of the far east saw up to 0.16 of an inch. Henderson rainfall topped out at 0.24 of an inch, and North Las Vegas had between 0.04 to 0.12 of an inch.

There’s a 60 percent chance of precipitation all Saturday, while high temperatures are expected to reach 60. Winds will be light at less than 10 mph.

The normal high for this time of year it 64, the weather service said.

🗓️Weekend Weather Update: A dreary day is in store for today with 🌧️rain expected in most areas. A few ⚡storms are possible this afternoon in Mohave & southern Clark counties. Sunday's weather will see much improvement with plenty of ☀️sun! #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/fow8moYdSg — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 22, 2020

While the valley gets rain on Saturday, the Spring Mountains already have started seeing some snowfall as of Saturday morning, meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

“They should be getting another few rounds today,” he said, adding that snow chances are 60 to 70 percent.

The Mt. Charleston Lodge is expected to see 1 to 3 inches, while the ski area in Lee Canyon could see up to 8 inches on Saturday.

While waiting for caucus results to come in Saturday night, rain chances in the valley will drop to 30 percent. The overnight low will be 44.

Rain chances will disappear by Sunday, which is expected to be sunny with a high of 69. Monday will see a high of 71, followed by highs of 65 on Tuesday and 66 on Wednesday.

Overnight lows through that period will be in the mid to low 40s.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.