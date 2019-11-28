Rain expected for Thanksgiving Day in Las Vegas Valley

Thanksgiving Day will call for “on and off” showers in the Las Vegas Valley and a burst of snowfall in the mountains.

Thanksgiving Day will call for “on and off” showers in the Las Vegas Valley and a burst of snowfall expected to bring at least a foot of fresh powder to the mountains.

The next round of rain — the second in a series of back-to-back storm systems that began Wednesday — will take over the valley around noon, with the heaviest amount of rain expected in the afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

“Right now we’re in a lull between the rain we got last night and the rain we’ll get later today,” meteorologist Ashley Wolf said around 7:30 a.m.

Gusts will pick up to 20 mph once the rain starts coming down on Thursday, which should see a high of 53 and an overnight low of 40.

The average high for this time of year is 61 degrees, according to the weather service.

Meanwhile, a winter storm was forecast to bring between 12 and 18 inches of snow to Mount Charleston, Wolf said. A winter storm warning is in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday.

By Friday afternoon, “most of the rain should be over, and we’ll be dry through the weekend and into the beginning of next week,” Wolf said.

More below-normal daytime temperatures are expected through at least Monday. Friday will reach 49 degrees; Saturday, 48; Sunday, 51; and Monday, 56. Overnight lows during that period will vary between 36 to 38 degrees.