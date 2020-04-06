Rain forecast in Las Vegas Valley through Wednesday

It’s going to be a wet three to four days for the Las Vegas Valley and a snowy time for many mountain residents.

Rain in the Las Vegas Valley should begin Monday afternoon or evening and continue off and on through Wednesday. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

It’s going to be a wet three to four days for the Las Vegas Valley and a snowy time for many mountain residents.

Rain is forecast to begin Monday afternoon across parts of the valley and continue through as late as Thursday morning, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

“We could get a band of showers in the afternoon and perhaps a better storm developing later tonight,” weather service meteorologist Barry Pierce said. “Wednesday could turn out to be the more active day with the heaviest rain potential.”

After a high of 75 on Sunday, the expected high is 66 on Monday with wind gusts up to 20 mph. The chance of rain is 60 percent.

Rain chances continue through Wednesday night when the rain chance is 80 percent.

Heavy snow over three days

Heavy snow is expected in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range over the next three days, and a winter storm warning was issued Monday by the weather service.

The warning begins at 11 a.m. Monday and continues through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Travel could be difficult to impossible, especially on state Routes 156, 157 and 158 in the Mount Charleston area.

Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are forecast above 6,500 feet, 12 to 18 inches above 7,500 feet, and around 2 feet near the crest.

“Heavy snow will occur in multiple rounds over the next three days,” according to the warning. “Warm temperatures may initially limit accumulation below 7,500 feet on Monday, but cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will allow accumulations down to 6,500 feet.”

The warning notes that the heavy, wet snow may down trees and power lines.

Call 511 for the latest Nevada road conditions.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.