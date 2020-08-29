Rally for victims of police brutality underway in North Las Vegas —WATCH LIVE

A rally, march and vigil for victims of police brutality is expected Friday night in North Las Vegas, according to a statement from a Las Vegas action group.

Las Vegas residents Sierra McDaniel and Samantha Archuleta take part in a rally and protest in North Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (Sabrina Schnur / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A rally and vigil in honor of victims of police brutality was being held in North Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (Sabrina Schnur / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A rally, march and vigil for victims of police brutality is underway in North Las Vegas.

Held in solidarity with the march in Washington, D.C. Friday, Commitment March Get Your Knee Off Our Necks, a rally and march began near the Martin Luther King Statue at 2428 N. Martin Luther King Blvd.

The event was being hosted by the National Action Network Las Vegas.

NAN Las Vegas Chapter Vice President Minister Stretch Sanders is expected to speak.

“All are welcome to join this march for police accountability and reform. Together, let’s demand justice for our local community!” the statement from NAN read.

A night earlier, children, teens and adults gathered at the statue for a separate protest at the statue calling for the end of racism and police brutality in the valley.

Organizer Henry Thorns said the Martin Luther King statue, was intentionally chosen as the Thursday night protest location to encourage a peaceful gathering of the neighborhood’s youngest.

Toya Turner, 38, a mother of four boys and aunt of several nephews whom she said are all on the same youth football team, said she keeps her young ones close to home.

Turner said she allowed her children to participate in the Thursday protest because it was peaceful.

“It’s something positive for them to do. They don’t have to riot or think all cops are bad,” she said.

Cheer coach Lola Walker said she wanted the 5 -and 6-year-olds she coaches to know that change starts at home and she noted the protest was the evening before Friday’s March on Washington protest in Washington D.C.

“This is our next generation,” she said pointing to the little girls seated patiently in front of her, waiting to perform their routines. “It has to start in our own community.”

