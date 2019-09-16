Red flag warning in effect Monday in Las Vegas Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Monday in the Las Vegas Valley.

Gusty winds are expected Monday afternoon in the Las Vegas Valley. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Winds coupled with low humidity and very dry conditions bring the threat of wildfires, according to the weather service. The warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday should be mostly sunny with a high of 97. Winds will be from the south southwest at 19-24 mph, with gusts of 36-45 mph by afternoon.

Overnight lows will dip to 70 with winds slowing after midnight.

Tuesday will be clear and cooler with a high near 90. Winds should be calm.

Temperatures will be cooler this week with highs in the low 90s in midweek dropping to upper 80s by the weekend.